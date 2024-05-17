Nabbed Vietnamese Men May Be Involved in Serial Robberies in Japan
12:06 JST, May 17, 2024
UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi (Jiji Press)—Japanese police are investigating possible links between recent serial robberies in the country’s mountainous areas and two Vietnamese men who have been arrested on other charges, according to investigative sources.
On Wednesday, the Tochigi prefectural police department arrested Hoang Huu Hoa, 25, who claims to be an interior decorator, on suspicion of attempted theft and Mai Van Sy, 23, an unemployed man who was with Hoang, for alleged illegal stay in Japan in violation of the immigration control law. Hoang denied the charges against him.
The department set up a joint investigation team with the Gunma and Nagano prefectural police departments to look into whether the two Vietnamese men were involved in the spate of robberies that targeted houses in sparsely populated mountainous areas of prefectures including Tochigi, Gunma and Nagano.
Hoang was arrested for allegedly attempting to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine at a convenience store in Sano, Tochigi, eastern Japan, using a cash card belonging to a man from Nikko in the same prefecture around 5 a.m. on April 30. The Nikko resident had his hands and feet tied up with neckties and was robbed of cash and a cash card by two men, believed to be foreigners, at his home around midnight on April 29.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- 48.6％ of Global Patent Applications Related to All-Solid-State Batteries Came from Japanese Firms; Panasonic Tops List
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023