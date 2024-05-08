Woman in Her 20s Stabbed to Death in Shinjuku, Tokyo; Police Arrest Man at Scene, Where Many High-Rise Condos Stand
11:42 JST, May 8, 2024
A woman in her 20s died on Wednesday after being stabbed in the neck and stomach on the premises of the high-rise condominium in which she lived, in Nishi-Shinjuku district, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department received a report at around 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday of “a man attacking a woman.” Officers rushed to the condominium where they arrested a man, 51, who resides in Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki City, on suspicion of attempted murder. The woman was confirmed dead at a hospital, and police upped the man’s charge to murder.
According to police, a bloody knife believed to be the murder weapon was found at the scene. The suspect, thought to be an acquaintance of the victim, was quoted as saying, “I wanted to cover her body with wounds.”
The incident took place at an area with many sky scrapers about 200 meters west of Nishi-Shinjuku Station of Tokyo Metro.
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man 'Searches for Phone' on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, 'People's Hearts Destroyed'
