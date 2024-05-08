Tokyo Police Receive Call: ‘Man I Got in Traffic Trouble with Fired What Looked Like a Gun’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department

Police received a call from a man in Chofu, Tokyo, at around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday saying, “A man I got in traffic trouble with fired what looked like a gun,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The alleged shooter fled the scene, and the police are searching for him on suspicion of attempted murder. The caller, in his 40s, was not injured.

The two men’s cars almost collided and they got into fight on a street in Chofu, according to the police. The alleged shooter then took out what appeared to be a gun, allegedly told the other man, “I’ll kill you,” and allegedly fired a shot, the police said.

The incident took place in a residential area about 600 meters south of Sengawa Station on the Keio Line.