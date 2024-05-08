Tokyo Police Receive Call: ‘Man I Got in Traffic Trouble with Fired What Looked Like a Gun’
9:41 JST, May 8, 2024
Police received a call from a man in Chofu, Tokyo, at around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday saying, “A man I got in traffic trouble with fired what looked like a gun,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The alleged shooter fled the scene, and the police are searching for him on suspicion of attempted murder. The caller, in his 40s, was not injured.
The two men’s cars almost collided and they got into fight on a street in Chofu, according to the police. The alleged shooter then took out what appeared to be a gun, allegedly told the other man, “I’ll kill you,” and allegedly fired a shot, the police said.
The incident took place in a residential area about 600 meters south of Sengawa Station on the Keio Line.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals