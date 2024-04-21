Man Arrested in Connection with Two Bodies Found in Tochigi Pref., North of Tokyo; Bodies Were Bound and Burned

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators are seen in the area where two bodies were found in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of destruction of a corpse in connection with two bodies belonging to a man and a woman that were found in a mountainous area in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

Police found the bodies on Tuesday after a local resident reported to police that something resembling a mannequin was on fire.

According to police, the two bodies had what appeared to be plastic bags over their heads with adhesive tape wrapped around them and were each bound at the hands with plastic ties.

Police identified one of the bodies as Ryutaro Takarajima, a 55-year-old man from Taito Ward, Tokyo. They said that the other body belonged to a woman in her 40s to 60s.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death for both victims was asphyxiation due to pressure applied to the neck.

Police said that someone might have poured oil on the bodies and set them on fire, as they found a gasoline can left near the bodies.

According to sources, Takarajima ran several companies in Tokyo, importing and selling Chinese and South Korean food products. He also operated more than a dozen restaurants in the JR Okachimachi Station area and elsewhere.