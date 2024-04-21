Dentist Suspected of Earning More Than ¥30 Million by Stealing Silver Teeth

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fukuoka prefectural police headquarters

A 38-year-old dentist was arrested on suspicion of stealing a silver tooth at Kyushu University Hospital in Fukuoka on April 2.

According to the Fukuoka prefectural police, the man admitted that he had been repeating similar thefts for about 10 years in order to sell them.

He was quoted as saying, “I stole more than 100 times over 10 years and earned more than ¥30 million.”

The dentist had worked at the hospital in the past and was a frequent visitor at the time of the thefts as a collaborating doctor.

Precious metals traders said the value of silver has soared in recent years.