¥10 Million Pure Gold Chawan Bowl Stolen from Nihombashi Takashimaya during Exhibition Found at Shop in Taito Ward
21:22 JST, April 15, 2024
A pure gold chawan bowl, valued at about ¥10 million and stolen from an exhibition and sale at Tokyo’s Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center, was found at a cash-for-gold shop in Tokyo on Monday, according to the police.
A man in his 30s was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of the theft of the bowl. Before being arrested, the man sold the bowl in a shop in Tokyo’s Koto Ward for ¥1.8 million. When police was searching for the whereabouts of the bowl, they found it at the shop in Taito Ward, where the bowl was resold.
