Motorcycle Racer Takumi Iwamoto Arrested on Suspicion of Speeding, Covering Up Violation
12:25 JST, April 15, 2024
Motorcycle racer Takumi Iwamoto was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of speeding and attempting to cover up the violation by getting another man to take the blame. Police also arrested Iwamoto’s female acquaintance on suspicion of helping him conceal the violation.
Iwamoto, 27, who resides in Hinode, Tokyo, was allegedly caught on a speed camera driving a car several tens of kilometers over the legal speed limit on the Joban Expressway in Ishioka in the prefecture on Sept. 11, 2022, according to police. Iwamoto allegedly turned another man in to the police to cover up his own culpability.
The 27-year-old woman is suspected of conspiring with the man to conceal Iwamoto’s culpability by falsely telling the police that the man had been driving at the time of the violation.
