Police Questioning Suspect in Theft of ¥10 Million Pure Gold Chawan Bowl from Nihombashi Takashimaya

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center in Tokyo

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday afternoon began questioning a man in his 30s on suspicion of the theft of a pure gold chawan bowl, valued at about ¥10 million, from an exhibition and sale at Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center in Tokyo. A warrant for his arrest will be issued as soon as the charges are confirmed.

The incident occurred Thursday morning when a man visiting the exhibition hall took the bowl out of an unlocked plastic merchandise case and placed it in his backpack.

According to investigators, the man remained in the store for about 30 minutes after the incident, and then fled by subway from Nihombashi Station. Police investigators found a man with features matching the suspect walking alone in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon and took him into custody.