¥10 Million Pure Gold Chawan Bowl Missing from Nihombashi Takashimaya; Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Taking Bowl
14:39 JST, April 11, 2024
A shop clerk noticed that a pure gold chawan bowl worth ¥10 million was missing from Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center in Tokyo and called police at around noon Thursday, according to the police.
A surveillance camera caught a man taking the bowl and the Metropolitan Police Department is looking for him on suspicion of theft.
