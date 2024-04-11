Home>Society>Crime & Courts

¥10 Million Pure Gold Chawan Bowl Missing from Nihombashi Takashimaya; Police Search for Man Caught on Camera Taking Bowl

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:39 JST, April 11, 2024

A shop clerk noticed that a pure gold chawan bowl worth ¥10 million was missing from Nihombashi Takashimaya Shopping Center in Tokyo and called police at around noon Thursday, according to the police.

A surveillance camera caught a man taking the bowl and the Metropolitan Police Department is looking for him on suspicion of theft.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING