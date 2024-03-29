Sentence for Former Lawmaker GaaSyy’s Finalized; 3-year Prison Term, Suspended for Five Years for Intimidating Celebrities Via Online Video
20:36 JST, March 29, 2024
The sentencing of former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy, who was charged with intimidating celebrities in online videos, was finalized Friday after the Tokyo District Court handed down a three-year prison term suspended for five years earlier this month to the 52-year-old man, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani.
Neither the prosecution nor the defendant filed an appeal by Thursday’s deadline.
