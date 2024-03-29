Sentence for Former Lawmaker GaaSyy’s Finalized; 3-year Prison Term, Suspended for Five Years for Intimidating Celebrities Via Online Video

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

GaaSyy

The sentencing of former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy, who was charged with intimidating celebrities in online videos, was finalized Friday after the Tokyo District Court handed down a three-year prison term suspended for five years earlier this month to the 52-year-old man, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani.

Neither the prosecution nor the defendant filed an appeal by Thursday’s deadline.