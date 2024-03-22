Three Women Injured by Man with Knife in Kumamoto; Suspect Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges





Kumamoto central police received an emergency call at around 9 a.m. Friday saying someone had been injured after being stabbed with a knife in the Chuo Ward of Kumamoto City. Officers rushed to the scene and found three women, believed to be in their teens to twenties, to be injured. All three were responsive when they were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The police apprehended a 29-year-old man nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident occurred inside a building located behind the city hall at 1 Shimotori in the Chuo Ward of Kumamoto City.