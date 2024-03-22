Three Women Injured by Man with Knife in Kumamoto; Suspect Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
12:00 JST, March 22, 2024
Kumamoto central police received an emergency call at around 9 a.m. Friday saying someone had been injured after being stabbed with a knife in the Chuo Ward of Kumamoto City. Officers rushed to the scene and found three women, believed to be in their teens to twenties, to be injured. All three were responsive when they were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The police apprehended a 29-year-old man nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident occurred inside a building located behind the city hall at 1 Shimotori in the Chuo Ward of Kumamoto City.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs