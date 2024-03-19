Man with Knife Injures 2 Women at Convenience Store in Hiroshima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hiroshima Prefectural Police Headquarters

A man brandished a knife inside a convenience store in Asaminami Ward, Hiroshima City, at around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, injuring two women. The man was seized by police officers who arrived on the scene. The two women are said to be in stable condition.

The Hiroshima Prefectural Police are investigating the case.