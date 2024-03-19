Man with Knife Injures 2 Women at Convenience Store in Hiroshima
15:00 JST, March 19, 2024
A man brandished a knife inside a convenience store in Asaminami Ward, Hiroshima City, at around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, injuring two women. The man was seized by police officers who arrived on the scene. The two women are said to be in stable condition.
The Hiroshima Prefectural Police are investigating the case.
