Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Man with Knife Injures 2 Women at Convenience Store in Hiroshima

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hiroshima Prefectural Police Headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:00 JST, March 19, 2024

A man brandished a knife inside a convenience store in Asaminami Ward, Hiroshima City, at around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, injuring two women. The man was seized by police officers who arrived on the scene. The two women are said to be in stable condition.

The Hiroshima Prefectural Police are investigating the case.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING