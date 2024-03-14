Sapporo High Court Rules Provisions of Civil Code Not Recognizing Same-Sex Marriage ‘Unconstitutional’; Three Same-Sex Couples File Lawsuit
15:54 JST, March 14, 2024
SAPPORO – The Sapporo High Court ruled Thursday that the provisions of the Civil Code and other laws that do not recognize same-sex marriage are unconstitutional as they contradict the Constitution, which secures freedom of marriage and equality under the law.
The court, however, dismissed the plaintiff’s demand for ¥1 million per person from the government for damages. Three same-sex couples residing in Hokkaido filed the suit.
There have been six similar lawsuits throughout Japan, and this is the first ruling by a high court.
