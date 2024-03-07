University Student Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison, Suspended 3 Years, for Stealing 6 Mikan Mandarins from Wajima House in January





KANAZAWA – The Kanazawa District Court sentenced a 21-year-old university student from Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years for breaking into a house in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, and stealing six mikan mandarins just a few days after the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

According to the ruling, the man untied the string binding the front door of the house in Wajima, entered and took away six mikan mandarins.