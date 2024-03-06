Tokyo Parents Suspected of Murdering 4-Year-Old Daughter Arrested Again for Murder of Girl’s Aunt

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kenichi Hosoya, left, and his wife Shiho

A father and mother currently under arrest for murdering their 4-year-old daughter were arrested again Wednesday on suspicion of killing the father’s sister in 2018, according to the The Metropolitan Police Department.

The MPD is investigating the case as a serial murder committed against the couple’s own family.

According to police, Kenichi Hosoya, 43, a company executive, and his wife Shiho, 37, both of Taito Ward, Tokyo, allegedly conspired to poison Kenichi’s sister, Minako Hosoya, then a 41-year-old company employee, with ethylene glycol, a chemical substance contained in an antifreeze agent, in around April 2018. The poisoning resulted in her death on April 29, 2018. Kenichi was quoted as saying, “I can’t talk about it now,” while Shiho refused to provide an explanation about the case.

In February, the two were arrested on suspicion of murdering their second daughter, Yoshiki.