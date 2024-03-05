Yakuza Member Wanted in Fatal January Shooting at Starbucks in West Japan Nabbed in Nearby Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Investigators examine the scene of a fatal shooting in Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture, on Jan. 14.

A high-ranking 62-year-old member of a yakuza crime gang, wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a Starbucks in Ehime Prefecture in January, was arrested in Okayama Prefecture early Tuesday morning, the Ehime prefectural police announced.

According to the police, Yuichiro Maetani, an executive member of the Ikeda-gumi gang, is suspected of murdering a 49-year-old man around 4 p.m. on Jan.14 at a Starbucks outlet in Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture.

The man, a resident of Shikokuchuo, was shot in the chest.