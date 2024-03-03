Man Arrested for Punching Shinkansen Female Conductor; Incident Left Her with Broken Teeth and Bruises

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An N700S Nozomi bullet train is seen on the Tokaido Shinkansen line.

A man, 50, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a female conductor on a Shinkansen train. The conductor, 40, was left with broken teeth and bruises. The alleged attacker, who said he was unemployed and from Fukuoka Prefecture, denied the charges, saying, “I didn’t do it.”

According to the police and West Japan Railway Co., the incident occurred on the Nozomi Shinkansen, which was traveling from Tokyo to Hakata. As the train passed through Hiroshima Prefecture, the conductor and the man argued over some issues, leading to the attack.

No other passengers were injured, and the bullet train was not delayed.