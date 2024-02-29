- Crime & Courts
Taiwan Student Accused of Smuggling Drugs Under Monk’s Robe; Police Say 5.9 Kilograms of Drugs Worth Over ¥370 Million
20:57 JST, February 29, 2024
NARITA, Chiba — A 21-year-old university student from Taiwan has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 5.9 kilograms of stimulant drugs from Cambodia into Japan through Narita Airport.
The drugs reportedly have a street value of more than ¥370 million.
According to police, the student had the drugs strapped to his body under a robe resembling that of a Buddhist monk when he was arrested at the airport on Jan. 25. He was indicted by the Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office on Feb. 14.
“I was also dressed in a monk-like robe when I entered Japan on Jan. 15. But nobody approached me. So, I decided to do it again,” the student was quoted as saying.
He denied the allegations at one point, saying he had been threatened at gunpoint by five Chinese nationals and ordered to smuggle the drugs. However, the student later admitted the allegations, saying, “I made up the whole story.”
