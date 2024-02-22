Man Allegedly Trying to Rob Convenience Store Runs Away Empty-Handed After Being Told ‘Impossible to Give Cash from a Self-Service Cash Register’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An unemployed man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of an attempted robbery after allegedly demanding cash at a convenience store in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, and then running away without taking anything, police said Thursday.

The man, 46, a Suginami resident, allegedly left empty-handed because the shop manager told him, “[Giving cash] is impossible because it’s a self-service cash register.”

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man is suspected of pointing a knife-like object at the manager of the convenience store, who was working the cash register, and saying, “Please give me money.” The incident took place in the Koenji-Minami district, Suginami Ward, at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect admitted to the allegation. The police quoted him as saying, “I wanted money because I haven’t eaten for two or three days.”