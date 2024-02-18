- Crime & Courts
Saitama Woman Arrested, Suspected of Hitting 90-year-old Husband with Baseball Bat After Calling Police on Herself
12:17 JST, February 18, 2024
An 82-year-old woman in Saitama City was arrested Friday on suspicion of hitting her 90-year-old husband multiple times with a baseball bat, according to police.
According to the Saitama prefectural police, the wife admitted that she had attempted to kill her husband, saying that her dissatisfaction with him had “exploded” and that she was considering killing herself afterwards.
Police said that they received a call from the woman at 4:55 p.m., saying, “I’m going to kill my husband.” Minutes later, she allegedly hit him in the back of the head with a wooden bat at their home.
Police officers rushed to the scene and found the husband in the living room, bleeding, and they arrested the wife on suspicion of attempted murder. Her husband was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
