15-Year-Old Student Arrested on Suspicion of Stabbing His Father to Death ‘Intended To Kill’; Police Investigating Mother’s Murder Too

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers enter the condominium where the two bodies were found in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

SAGAMIHARA — A 15-year-old male high school student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his father, 52, in a condominium in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The body of his mother, 50, was also found there, leading police to suspect that the boy was involved in her death as well.

According to a statement from police, the boy allegedly killed his father by stabbing him with a knife at their condominium home in Minami Ward sometime between approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The boy told the police that he intended to kill his father.

External injuries were found on the mother’s body, too. The prefectural police will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the couple’s deaths while investigating the details of the father’s murder, including the boy’s motive.

According to a senior police officer, the boy was the victims’ son and lived with them in the condominium.