- Crime & Courts
Saitama: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Leaving Frying Pan on Street; ‘Prank’ was Intended to Cause an Accident
11:26 JST, February 15, 2024
An unemployed man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of leaving a frying pan on a street in Saitama Prefecture, police said.
“It was just a prank and I intended to cause an accident to a car or motorcycle,” the resident of Moroyama, Saitama Prefecture, was quoted as saying.
He is suspected of placing the 26-centimeter pan on a street near his house with the purpose of disrupting traffic around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, the police said. No accidents were confirmed to have happened as a result.
