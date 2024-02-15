- Crime & Courts
Mito Kakizawa Pleads Guilty to Vote-Buying
11:27 JST, February 15, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Former lawmaker Mito Kakizawa pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of buying votes for a mayoral election in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, in violation of the public offices election law.
The case is being handled under the “100-day trial” fast-track process for a ruling within 100 days of the indictment.
