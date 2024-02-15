Mito Kakizawa Pleads Guilty to Vote-Buying

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mito Kakizawa leaves the Tokyo Detention Center after being released on bail in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, in January.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Former lawmaker Mito Kakizawa pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of buying votes for a mayoral election in Tokyo’s Koto Ward, in violation of the public offices election law.

The case is being handled under the “100-day trial” fast-track process for a ruling within 100 days of the indictment.