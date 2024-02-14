- Crime & Courts
Bodies of Married Couple Found in Kanagawa Apartment; Couple’s Son Gone Missing
12:27 JST, February 14, 2024
SAGAMIHARA, Kanagawa — Two bodies believed to be those of a married couple were found in an apartment in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the police. The whereabouts of their son, who lived with them, are unknown. The Kanagawa Prefectural Sagamihara Minami police station is searching for the son, as he may know something about the case.
According to the police station and other authorities, a supervisor at the company where the husband was employed reported around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday that the man could not be contacted. When police officers visited the apartment, there was no response. The officers visited the apartment again at 6:45 p.m. the same day, but still received no response and found the front door locked. They then entered the apartment from the balcony and discovered two bodies.
The police are confirming the identities of the bodies and the cause of death.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)