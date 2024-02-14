Bodies of Married Couple Found in Kanagawa Apartment; Couple’s Son Gone Missing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kanagawa Prefectural Police Department in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

SAGAMIHARA, Kanagawa — Two bodies believed to be those of a married couple were found in an apartment in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the police. The whereabouts of their son, who lived with them, are unknown. The Kanagawa Prefectural Sagamihara Minami police station is searching for the son, as he may know something about the case.

According to the police station and other authorities, a supervisor at the company where the husband was employed reported around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday that the man could not be contacted. When police officers visited the apartment, there was no response. The officers visited the apartment again at 6:45 p.m. the same day, but still received no response and found the front door locked. They then entered the apartment from the balcony and discovered two bodies.

The police are confirming the identities of the bodies and the cause of death.