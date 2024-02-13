Shizuoka: Body Believed to be of Young Boy Found at Lake Hamana, Shizuoka Pref.; Police Investigate as Homicide





The body of what is believed to be a young boy was found in Lake Hamana in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Shizuoka prefectural police said the boy is believed to be a murder victim, judging from the condition the body was found in, and will set up an investigation headquarters at the Kosai police station.

The body was found by a man who was fishing at the lake on Friday afternoon. He was quoted as reporting to police, “There is a person floating on their stomach,” according to a local fire department.