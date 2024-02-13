- Crime & Courts
Man Arrested in Okinawa Pref. Over Woman Killed by Taxi; Allegedly Laid Woman on National Highway Route
13:35 JST, February 13, 2024
NAHA — A construction worker from Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday after allegedly laying a female acquaintance on the road, causing her to be run over by a taxi, according to the Okinawa prefectural police. They have not revealed whether the man has acknowledged the allegations.
According to the police, the 30-year-old man is suspected of moving the 58-year-old part-time worker, who lived in the city, onto National Highway Route 58. He allegedly left her on the road, leading her to suffer full-body trauma when hit by a taxi at around 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 27. It is believed that the woman had been drinking before the incident.
The man emerged as a suspect after evidence surfaced, including an emergency phone call the police received shortly before the incident, in which a caller reported, “A man is dragging a woman,” along with security camera footage. Furthermore, the police have said the woman consulted the prefectural police several times about financial trouble involving the suspect.
The man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of threatening another acquaintance.
