- Crime & Courts
Mito Kakizawa Submits Resignation from House of Representative after Indicted in Vote-buying Case
11:42 JST, February 1, 2024
Mito Kakizawa, a member of the House of Representatives who left the Liberal Democratic Party, submitted his resignation from the lower house to Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga on Thursday.
Kakizawa was indicted in January in a vote-buying case over a mayoral election in Tokyo’s Koto Ward in April last year.
