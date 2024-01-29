Home>Society>Crime & Courts
Tokyo Real Estate Firm Allegedly Hid Profit from Sale of Building in Shirokane District, Says Tokyo Tax Office

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:41 JST, January 29, 2024

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors against the effective owner of a real estate company and a certified public accountant on suspicion of tax evasion over the sale of a building in Shirokane, Minato Ward, it has been learned.

The now defunct Shirokane Medical Support, based in Minato Ward, is suspected of hiding some ¥437 million in profits earned over the two years to August 2021 by fabricating subcontracting expenses, among other means, and of evading about ¥107 million in corporate taxes.

The real estate company turned a large profit by selling the rights to a building constructed on the former site of a hospital in the redevelopment of Shirokane, sources said.

