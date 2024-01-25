Home>Society>Crime & Courts
Shinji Aoba Sentenced to Death over 2019 Kyoto Animation Arson Attack

13:49 JST, January 25, 2024

The Kyoto District Court on Thursday sentenced Shinji Aoba, 45, to death, as sought by prosecutors, for killing 36 people in an arson attack on a studio of Kyoto Animation Co., or KyoAni, in July 2019.

