- Crime & Courts
Trial Begins for Man Over 2019 Kyoto Animation Arson Attack; Ruling to be Given Same Day
12:38 JST, January 25, 2024
The last day of the trial for Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson attack on a studio of Kyoto Animation Co., or KyoAni, in July 2019, began at the Kyoto District Court at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The death penalty has been sought against Aoba, 45, who is charged with murder for the arson attack that killed 36 people.
Presiding Judge Keisuke Masuda began with reading his reasons for the ruling before handing down the sentence.
