Indictments Issued Regarding 3 LDP Factions; Unreported Funds of Abe, Nikai, Kishida Factions Exceed ¥950 Million

The Public Prosecutors Office building, which houses the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, is seen in Chiyoda, Ward, Tokyo.

Indictments were issued Friday against those who were in charge of accounting for three factions of the Liberal Democratic Party — the Abe faction, the Nikai faction and the Kishida faction — regarding problems of underreporting political fundraising party revenue.

According to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, the total amount of income that was not included in the political funds reports of the three factions in the five years up to 2022 exceeds ¥950 million.

The three factions are the Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, also known as the Abe faction, which was formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Shisuikai, also known as the Nikai faction, led by former LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai; and Kochikai, known as the Kishida faction, which had been led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.