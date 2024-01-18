- Crime & Courts
Ex-LDP Lawmaker Mito Kakizawa Released on Bail after Indicted in Vote-buying Case over Tokyo’s Koto Ward Mayoral Election
21:55 JST, January 18, 2024
The Tokyo District Court granted bail on Thursday to Mito Kakizawa, a member of the House of Representatives who was indicted on violating of the Public Offices Election Law in connection with mayoral election of Tokyo’s Koto Ward. Kakizawa was released on Thursday evening from the Tokyo Detention Center in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, after paying a bail bond of ¥6 million.
Kakizawa was indicted Wednesday on suspicion of providing bribe money totaling about ¥2.2 million to seven ward assembly members and others as compensation for campaigning to help Yayoi Kimura win last year’s mayoral election. Kimura who resigned from Koto Ward mayor in November was indicted without being arrested on Wednesday.
