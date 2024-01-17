Japan Lawmaker Kakizawa Indicted for Vote-Buying

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mito Kakizawa

Mito Kakizawa, a member of the House of Representatives, was indicted on Wednesday on suspicion of buying votes in the April election for mayor of Tokyo’s Koto Ward.

The 52-year-old lawmaker was arrested late last month on suspicion of violating the Public Offices Election Law.

On the same day, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad also indicted — but without arrest — Yayoi Kimura, who won the election but resigned from her post over the scandal, on similar charges.