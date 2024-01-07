- Crime & Courts
Man Arrested for Pushing Woman onto Train Tracks in Tokyo, Says: I Want to Stay behind Bars Until I Die
16:15 JST, January 7, 2024
A man was arrested for allegedly pushing a woman in her 60s onto the train tracks at JR Shinagawa Station in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. The woman was standing in the front row on a platform of the JR Tokaido Line at about 1:30 p.m. when she was suddenly pushed.
She was slightly hit by an oncoming train and sustained head injuries and was sent to a hospital. However, she is reportedly in stable condition.
The man who pushed her, a 39-year-old from Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, was subsequently arrested by the Takanawa Police of the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police, the man had never met the woman and allegedly admitted he pushed her because he wanted to stay behind bars until he died. The police will investigate whether he is criminally responsible.
According to JR East, the Tokaido Line train that hit the woman canceled its operation and nine trains were delayed by up to 65 minutes, affecting about 8,000 people.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Fire Breaks Out in Restaurant-Packed District of Kitakyushu; Buildings Damaged, No Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1)
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)