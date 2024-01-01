- Crime & Courts
Woman Dies After Being Found on Street in Kitakyushu on New Year’s Eve; Found Bleeding From Injuries to Face, Body
11:52 JST, January 1, 2024
The police received an emergency call at around 9:55 p.m. Sunday from a passerby who said a woman was lying on a street and bleeding in Moji Ward, Kitakyushu.
According to Fukuoka prefectural police, the women was sent to a hospital in an unconscious state but later died. She had sustained multiple injuries to her face and other parts of her body.
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and her identity, and are interviewing people who knew the woman and were near the scene,
The woman was found about 600 meters northeast of JR Mojiko Station.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo