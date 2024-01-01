Home>Society>Crime & Courts
Woman Dies After Being Found on Street in Kitakyushu on New Year’s Eve; Found Bleeding From Injuries to Face, Body

11:52 JST, January 1, 2024

The police received an emergency call at around 9:55 p.m. Sunday from a passerby who said a woman was lying on a street and bleeding in Moji Ward, Kitakyushu.

According to Fukuoka prefectural police, the women was sent to a hospital in an unconscious state but later died. She had sustained multiple injuries to her face and other parts of her body.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and her identity, and are interviewing people who knew the woman and were near the scene,

The woman was found about 600 meters northeast of JR Mojiko Station.

