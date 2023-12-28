- Crime & Courts
Driver to Be Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder; Suspect Confessed to Ibaraki Prefecture Crash, Police Say
15:20 JST, December 28, 2023
MITO — A new arrest warrant will be issued Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder for a man who allegedly drove into a crowd in front of the Hitachi city government building in Ibaraki Prefecture on Dec. 6.
According to investigators, 53-year-old Yutaka Mashiko is suspected of trying to kill people by driving into an open space in front of the city government building where an event was being held at around 1 p.m. on the day.
Mashiko hit four people, including a woman in her 40s whose left leg was broken in the incident.
About 30 minutes later, Mashiko’s car rammed into the main entrance of the Tokai municipal government building in the same prefecture, about 15 kilometers from the first crash site. Mashiko was arrested on Dec. 6 for allegedly damaging the government building.
He has admitted to investigators that he committed both crimes, and said he had been having trouble with his mother and other relatives, according to the police.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Heavy Snow Expected over Wide Area of Japan through Saturday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic