Ex-Senior Vice Minister of Justice Mito Kakizawa Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Public Offices Election Law
10:51 JST, December 28, 2023
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested former senior vice minister of justice Mito Kakizawa on Thursday morning on suspicion of violating Public Offices Election Law in connection with mayoral election of Koto Ward in Tokyo.
