Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Woman to Death in Nagoya, Another Woman Found in Bathtub (UPDATE 1)

Police officers are seen near the karaoke establishment where a woman was found collapsed in Nakamura Ward, Nagoya, on Tuesday.

A man made an emergency call at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, saying he had stabbed a person to death with a kitchen knife at a karaoke establishment in Nakamura Ward, Nagoya. A woman in her 20s died after being taken to hospital, and Aichi prefectural police arrested the 25-year-old man who made the phone call under suspicion of attempted murder. The police will change the allegation to murder and carry out an investigation.

The man reportedly told the police he had also killed another woman. The police searched a unit in a building in the city’s Naka Ward and found a woman submerged in the bathtub.