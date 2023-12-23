- Crime & Courts
Radical Group Member Gets 20 Yrs over 1971 Murder
16:15 JST, December 23, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 74-year-old member of a Japanese radical group called Chukaku-ha to 20 years in prison over a 1971 riot in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward that left a policeman dead.
The defense of Masaaki Osaka, who was charged with murder and other crimes, appealed the ruling immediately. Prosecutors had demanded an indefinite prison term.
In handing down the sentence, Presiding Judge Yasuaki Takahashi said, “It was a cruel and outrageous act of unilateral assault against a non-resisting victim.”
According to the ruling, Osaka conspired with a number of students, workers and others to attack policemen with firebombs and steel pipes on Nov. 14, 1971, injuring three and resulting in the death of Tsuneo Nakamura, a 21-year-old officer from the Niigata prefectural police.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
-
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’