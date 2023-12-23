Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman with What is Believed to Be Japanese Sword





YOKOHAMA — A woman was stabbed to death with what is believed to be a Japanese sword at a restaurant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday, according to police.

Chikao Sato, 52, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempting to murder the woman, believed to be in her 40s, by stabbing her chest with a knife at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital she was taken to.

Sato, who claims to be unemployed with no fixed address, admitted that he had stabbed the woman but denied any intention of killing her. He described the woman as an acquaintance, according to police.