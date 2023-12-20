Okinawa Governor Ordered by Court to Approve Central Govt’s Design Changes for Henoko Coastal Area Work

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Reclamation work is seen underway on Sept. 7 in the coastal area of the Henoko district of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, in preparation for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court on Wednesday ordered the governor of Okinawa to approve the central government’s design changes for planned ground improvement work in the Henoko coastal area in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture. The U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan in the prefecture is to be relocated to Henoko.

The presiding judge ordered Gov. Denny Tamaki to approve the design changes within three business days.

If Tamaki does not give approval within the time set, the land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister will be able to give approval in place of the governor.