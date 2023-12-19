Tokyo Prosecutors Raid Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe, Nikai Faction Offices (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prosecutors enter a building, where Nikai faction’s office is located, on Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad on Tuesday raided offices of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe and Nikai factions in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on suspicion of violating the Political Funds Control Law in connection with allegations that they created hidden funds from cash generated by political fundraising parties.

The Abe faction, also known as Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, is suspected of failing to report a total of ¥500 million in its income and expenditure reports for political funds over the past five years. The Nikai faction, also known as Shisuikai, is suspected of reporting in their income and expenditures a total of ¥100 million less than the actual amount.

It is thought that the prosecutors raided the offices in order to assemble a full picture of the scandal.