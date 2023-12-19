- Crime & Courts
Tokyo Prosecutors Raid Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe, Nikai Faction Offices (UPDATE1)
10:21 JST, December 19, 2023 (updated at 11:45 JST)
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad on Tuesday raided offices of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe and Nikai factions in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on suspicion of violating the Political Funds Control Law in connection with allegations that they created hidden funds from cash generated by political fundraising parties.
The Abe faction, also known as Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, is suspected of failing to report a total of ¥500 million in its income and expenditure reports for political funds over the past five years. The Nikai faction, also known as Shisuikai, is suspected of reporting in their income and expenditures a total of ¥100 million less than the actual amount.
It is thought that the prosecutors raided the offices in order to assemble a full picture of the scandal.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)