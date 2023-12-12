- CRIME ＆ COURTS
3 Former GSDF Officers Sentenced to Prison and Suspended Sentence for Indecent Assault Against Former Colleague
15:02 JST, December 12, 2023
The Fukushima District Court on Tuesday sentenced three male former Ground Self-Defense Force officers to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for indecent assault against their former female colleague.
According to the ruling, the three men, Shutaro Shibuya, 31, Akito Sekine, 29, and Yusuke Kimezawa, 29, who were dishonorably discharged, committed indecent assault on Aug. 3, 2021, against Rina Gonoi at a training facility of the GSDF in Hokkaido. They overpowered her using martial arts techniques, knocking her down and pushed their bodies against hers.
