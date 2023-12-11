Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Actor Seminosuke Murasugi Arrested on Suspicion of Buying Marijuana

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Seminosuke Murasugi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:06 JST, December 11, 2023

Police arrested actor Seminosuke Murasugi on Monday on suspicion of buying regulated substances.

According to the Fukushima Prefecture Police, the 58-year-old Murasugi is suspected of buying marijuana and other controlled substances on multiple occasions between early November of last year and mid-January of this year. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charges.

Murasugi contacted a dealer via social media and received the substances by mail, according to police.

Murasugi is a member of theater company Otona Keikaku. He has appeared in numerous TV dramas, including NHK’s “Dousuru Ieyasu” and “Amachan.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING