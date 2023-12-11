- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Actor Seminosuke Murasugi Arrested on Suspicion of Buying Marijuana
15:06 JST, December 11, 2023
Police arrested actor Seminosuke Murasugi on Monday on suspicion of buying regulated substances.
According to the Fukushima Prefecture Police, the 58-year-old Murasugi is suspected of buying marijuana and other controlled substances on multiple occasions between early November of last year and mid-January of this year. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charges.
Murasugi contacted a dealer via social media and received the substances by mail, according to police.
Murasugi is a member of theater company Otona Keikaku. He has appeared in numerous TV dramas, including NHK’s “Dousuru Ieyasu” and “Amachan.”
