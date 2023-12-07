- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Car Crashes into Building of Kawai-juku University Preparatory School in Yokohama
22:22 JST, December 7, 2023
YOKOHAMA — A passenger car crashes into a building of a major university preparatory school Kawai-juku in Aoba Ward, Yokohama, at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, five people were taken to a hospital. They were three men, including a teenager, who were inside the building of Kawai-juku Azamino Genekikan, a man in his 80s who drove the car and a women in her 90s who was in the car. All of them conscious when taken to the hospital.
The car is believed to have crashed into the building from a nearby hourly parking lot.
