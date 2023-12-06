- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Passenger Car Plows into Hitachi City Hall Square and Tokai Village Hall, Ibaraki Pref., Hitting 3 People; Man Driving Car Taken into Custody (UPDATE 1)
15:34 JST, December 6, 2023
A passenger car plowed into the open square in front of the city hall in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, and according to the local fire department, it hit three people in their 20s-40s. The car fled the scene.
About 30 minutes later, a car crashed into the main entrance of Tokai Village Hall in Ibaraki Prefecture, about 15 km from Hitachi City Hall. The man driving the car was taken to the hospital.
The police believe that this man caused the two incidents.
At the square, an event was being held to display and sell artwork made by people with disabilities. The three were taken to the hospital, and all are not in serious condition.
