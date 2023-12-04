13-old-year Boy Slashed by Classmate’s Knife in Aichi Pref.

A 13-year-old male student was slashed by a female classmate with a knife at a junior high school in Handa, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday morning, according to police.

The boy was injured on the back of his head near his left ear. He was conscious but his injuries were not life-threatening. Police arrested the 14-year-old girl who injured him on suspicion of attempted murder.

The local fire department received a report that a male student had been injured after an altercation.