- CRIME ＆ COURTS
13-old-year Boy Slashed by Classmate’s Knife in Aichi Pref.
15:56 JST, December 4, 2023
A 13-year-old male student was slashed by a female classmate with a knife at a junior high school in Handa, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday morning, according to police.
The boy was injured on the back of his head near his left ear. He was conscious but his injuries were not life-threatening. Police arrested the 14-year-old girl who injured him on suspicion of attempted murder.
The local fire department received a report that a male student had been injured after an altercation.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
X Japan Bassist Heath Dies at 55; Yoshiki Thought to Have Returned to Japan for Him
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible