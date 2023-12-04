- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Man Arrested for Carrying Knives in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward; Possible Pipe-bomb Also Found
13:44 JST, December 4, 2023
A man in his 20s was arrested on the street in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, for alleged possession of knives around noon on Monday.
A woman ran into a police box complaining that she was being followed by a strange man on the street, near the Odakyu Line’s Seijogakuen-mae Station. Police arrested the man on suspicion of violating the firearms and swords control law.
Besides two knives, police also found the man had what seemed to be a steel pipe. He reportedly said it was a bomb, with gunpowder inside.
