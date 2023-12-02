- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Tokyo Man Arrested on Suspicion of Public Indecency; Allegedly Said He Felt Liberated
13:52 JST, December 2, 2023
A 38-year-old Tokyo man has been arrested on suspicion of public indecency over removing his clothes in public along with five others, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The six people allegedly gathered at an athletic park, a street intersection and other locations around Tokyo from April to July and stripped naked, according to the MPD.
The 38-year-old was arrested Thursday, and the MPD has sent documents regarding the other five — aged 22 to 45 — to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. All six have admitted to the charges, police said.
The man was heard saying that being naked in public made him feel liberated.
According to the police, the six met each other through X, and for the past several years, posted photos of themselves naked in various public places around the Kanto region.
