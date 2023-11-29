- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Nihon University’s Football Team to be Abolished
11:57 JST, November 29, 2023
Following an illegal drug scandal, Nihon University is set to abolish its football team at a special meeting of its board of trustees to be held Wednesday afternoon.
Since August, three members of the club have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of marijuana possession and other charges. On Sept. 1, Nihon University suspended the team indefinitely.
