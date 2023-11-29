Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Nihon University’s Football Team to be Abolished

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Nihon University headquarters seen in Tokyo, Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:57 JST, November 29, 2023

Following an illegal drug scandal, Nihon University is set to abolish its football team at a special meeting of its board of trustees to be held Wednesday afternoon.

Since August, three members of the club have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of marijuana possession and other charges. On Sept. 1, Nihon University suspended the team indefinitely.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING